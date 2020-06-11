All apartments in Irvine
4992 Paseo De Vega

4992 Paseo De Vega · No Longer Available
Location

4992 Paseo De Vega, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
PRESTIGIOUS TURTLE ROCK......ONE level home with a huge driveway....Palm Trees and lush landscape great you.......upgraded GOURMET Kitchen....Gas cook top.......Microwave oven......dishwasher.......recessed lights...Separate dining room.....LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE.............REMODELED bathrooms.....GREAT ROOM.........Tile flooring.........wood flooring......ceiling fans.....mirrored wardrobes........CROWN MOLDING......THREE (3) Large bedrooms and TWO (2) bathrooms............WALK IN shower.............HUGE 4792 sq ft. lot..........surrounded with LUSH LANDSCAPE........ENCLOSED back yard....BRICK laced patio and PALM TREES....2 car ATTACHED GARAGE.........Lots of extra storage.....with ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR.....Association Greenbelt, POOL and TOT LOT.....Near Award winning schools.....Elementary....Rancho Middle School and UNIVERSITY HIGH.........Transfer to IRVINE VALLEY COLLEGE (IVC) and the VERY CLOSE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE (UCI)...Close to neighborhood shopping......bus lines.....Trader Joe's...Albertsons....In and Out drive thru....STARBUCKS...restaurants.....BANKS.....Post office.....Movie theatre.....Work out facilities and MORE.........FREEWAY CLOSE to #405, #5, #73, #133, #241 and #261........NEAR WORLD CLASS SHOPPING....South Coast Plaza.....Newport Fashion Island, Laguna Beach.....Check out the Turtle Rock Community Park with tennis courts, nature center, Rec room, picnic tables. Open space......Walking trails....After School Programs...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4992 Paseo De Vega have any available units?
4992 Paseo De Vega doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4992 Paseo De Vega have?
Some of 4992 Paseo De Vega's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4992 Paseo De Vega currently offering any rent specials?
4992 Paseo De Vega is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4992 Paseo De Vega pet-friendly?
No, 4992 Paseo De Vega is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4992 Paseo De Vega offer parking?
Yes, 4992 Paseo De Vega offers parking.
Does 4992 Paseo De Vega have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4992 Paseo De Vega does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4992 Paseo De Vega have a pool?
Yes, 4992 Paseo De Vega has a pool.
Does 4992 Paseo De Vega have accessible units?
No, 4992 Paseo De Vega does not have accessible units.
Does 4992 Paseo De Vega have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4992 Paseo De Vega has units with dishwashers.
Does 4992 Paseo De Vega have units with air conditioning?
No, 4992 Paseo De Vega does not have units with air conditioning.
