4992 Paseo De Vega

PRESTIGIOUS TURTLE ROCK......ONE level home with a huge driveway....Palm Trees and lush landscape great you.......upgraded GOURMET Kitchen....Gas cook top.......Microwave oven......dishwasher.......recessed lights...Separate dining room.....LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE.............REMODELED bathrooms.....GREAT ROOM.........Tile flooring.........wood flooring......ceiling fans.....mirrored wardrobes........CROWN MOLDING......THREE (3) Large bedrooms and TWO (2) bathrooms............WALK IN shower.............HUGE 4792 sq ft. lot..........surrounded with LUSH LANDSCAPE........ENCLOSED back yard....BRICK laced patio and PALM TREES....2 car ATTACHED GARAGE.........Lots of extra storage.....with ROLL UP GARAGE DOOR.....Association Greenbelt, POOL and TOT LOT.....Near Award winning schools.....Elementary....Rancho Middle School and UNIVERSITY HIGH.........Transfer to IRVINE VALLEY COLLEGE (IVC) and the VERY CLOSE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE (UCI)...Close to neighborhood shopping......bus lines.....Trader Joe's...Albertsons....In and Out drive thru....STARBUCKS...restaurants.....BANKS.....Post office.....Movie theatre.....Work out facilities and MORE.........FREEWAY CLOSE to #405, #5, #73, #133, #241 and #261........NEAR WORLD CLASS SHOPPING....South Coast Plaza.....Newport Fashion Island, Laguna Beach.....Check out the Turtle Rock Community Park with tennis courts, nature center, Rec room, picnic tables. Open space......Walking trails....After School Programs...