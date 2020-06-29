All apartments in Irvine
47 Long Meadow
47 Long Meadow
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

47 Long Meadow

47 Long Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

47 Long Meadow, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded townhome in Woodbury, Irvine. 2 bedrooms+ 1 Den and three full bathrooms on each floor. Bathrooms were tastefully designed and remodeled. The kitchen, living room, dining area and the secondary bedroom are on second floor. Very open and has lots of natural lights. Fireplace is decorated with natural stone around it. Third floor is the master suite with walk in closet and a balcony. Other great features include brand new gas range, new LED lights throughout, large kitchen island, lots of cabinet spaces, and attached two car garage. This community is quiet and offers a large courtyard with lush lawns, seating area and community outdoor fireplace. Just perfect for relaxing or outdoor entertaining. Convenient location. Close to Freeway 5, shopping, restaurants, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and Great Park. Walking distance to sports field and Woodbury Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 47 Long Meadow have any available units?
47 Long Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 47 Long Meadow have?
Some of 47 Long Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Long Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
47 Long Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Long Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 47 Long Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 47 Long Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 47 Long Meadow offers parking.
Does 47 Long Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Long Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Long Meadow have a pool?
No, 47 Long Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 47 Long Meadow have accessible units?
No, 47 Long Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Long Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Long Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Long Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Long Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

