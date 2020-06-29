47 Long Meadow.

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded townhome in Woodbury, Irvine. 2 bedrooms+ 1 Den and three full bathrooms on each floor. Bathrooms were tastefully designed and remodeled. The kitchen, living room, dining area and the secondary bedroom are on second floor. Very open and has lots of natural lights. Fireplace is decorated with natural stone around it. Third floor is the master suite with walk in closet and a balcony. Other great features include brand new gas range, new LED lights throughout, large kitchen island, lots of cabinet spaces, and attached two car garage. This community is quiet and offers a large courtyard with lush lawns, seating area and community outdoor fireplace. Just perfect for relaxing or outdoor entertaining. Convenient location. Close to Freeway 5, shopping, restaurants, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and Great Park. Walking distance to sports field and Woodbury Elementary School.