47 Eaglecreek

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Premium Cypress home w/ interior tract location is now available for lease. This gem has 3 bedrooms (all up), 2.5 bathrooms (1/2 bathroom downstairs) and a HUGE loft that can be used as an office or separate entertaining area at the top of the stairs. The interior was recently painted & carpets upgraded not to long ago along with dark wood laminate flooring. Great open kitchen w/ an island in the middle, tons of cabinet space & direct access to the 2 car garage. There's an inside laundry room located upstairs on the 2nd floor, a great private backyard & a hop-skip-and-jump away from elementary school. This home definitely lives larger than 2018 sq. ft. Owner is freshening up the home again after current tenants vacate and will be available for immediate in July. Call for more details!