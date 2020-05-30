All apartments in Irvine
4392 Bridgeway Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 AM

4392 Bridgeway Street

4392 Bridgeway St · No Longer Available
Location

4392 Bridgeway St, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Great one level 3 bedroom home with two baths in the desirable Greentree

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4392 Bridgeway Street have any available units?
4392 Bridgeway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 4392 Bridgeway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4392 Bridgeway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4392 Bridgeway Street pet-friendly?
No, 4392 Bridgeway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4392 Bridgeway Street offer parking?
No, 4392 Bridgeway Street does not offer parking.
Does 4392 Bridgeway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4392 Bridgeway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4392 Bridgeway Street have a pool?
No, 4392 Bridgeway Street does not have a pool.
Does 4392 Bridgeway Street have accessible units?
No, 4392 Bridgeway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4392 Bridgeway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4392 Bridgeway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4392 Bridgeway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4392 Bridgeway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
