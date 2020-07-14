All apartments in Irvine
431 Deerfield Ave.
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

431 Deerfield Ave

431 Deerfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

431 Deerfield Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Airy, 3 bed/3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 167035

I am leasing out my townhouse in Irvine, it's a corner house in the community with new paint, lots of upgrades, includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave.

Gorgeous Two Story Townhome Located in the Center of Irvine. This beautiful home offers Main-Floor Bedroom (with closet)& 3/4 bath( shower). Upstairs Two Master Suites with big windows, each with their own full baths(including tubs) and two closets, one Garage with Direct Access and one covered Carport adjacent to the Garage. It also offers a Large Wrap-Around Patio that is perfect for entertaining. Additional Features include Inside Laundry, High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Granite countertop, Cozy Fireplace, new doubled panned windows.

Close Proximity to Schools, Parks, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Walking & Bike Trails, Shops, Restaurants, Theaters and More. Excellent Irvine schools. Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 55, and Toll road. Steps to food court, 99 Ranch Market.

A must see! Available Now for immediate move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167035p
Property Id 167035

(RLNE5221962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 431 Deerfield Ave have any available units?
431 Deerfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 431 Deerfield Ave have?
Some of 431 Deerfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Deerfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
431 Deerfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Deerfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Deerfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 431 Deerfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 431 Deerfield Ave offers parking.
Does 431 Deerfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 Deerfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Deerfield Ave have a pool?
No, 431 Deerfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 431 Deerfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 431 Deerfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Deerfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Deerfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Deerfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Deerfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

