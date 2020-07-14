431 Deerfield Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Airy, 3 bed/3 bath townhouse - Property Id: 167035



I am leasing out my townhouse in Irvine, it's a corner house in the community with new paint, lots of upgrades, includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave.



Gorgeous Two Story Townhome Located in the Center of Irvine. This beautiful home offers Main-Floor Bedroom (with closet)& 3/4 bath( shower). Upstairs Two Master Suites with big windows, each with their own full baths(including tubs) and two closets, one Garage with Direct Access and one covered Carport adjacent to the Garage. It also offers a Large Wrap-Around Patio that is perfect for entertaining. Additional Features include Inside Laundry, High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, Granite countertop, Cozy Fireplace, new doubled panned windows.



Close Proximity to Schools, Parks, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Walking & Bike Trails, Shops, Restaurants, Theaters and More. Excellent Irvine schools. Easy access to freeway 5, 405, 55, and Toll road. Steps to food court, 99 Ranch Market.



A must see! Available Now for immediate move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167035p

Property Id 167035



(RLNE5221962)