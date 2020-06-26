All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
42 Oakhurst Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

42 Oakhurst Road

42 Oakhurst Road · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

42 Oakhurst Road, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great home with four bedrooms including one on main floor. Soaring ceilings in formal living /dining areas give the room a grand feeling. French doors opening to the backyard from the dining area allow for comfortable indoor-outdoor living. Kitchen is open to the family room. Refrigerator is included. Master suite is quite large with space for a sitting area, walk in closet and huge Master bath. Loft upstairs is perfect for a TV room, study room or even an office. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs also, one with a private bath. Third upstairs bath has double sinks. Large backyard, complete with a covered patio and a grassy area, is great for entertaining. Washer and dryer are included in the separate laundry room by the garage. There is a three car garage which will allow for extra storage space. This neighborhood has easy access to all of the great schools associated with it, a private pool,spa area with a small park, and of course access to the main large pool area. Another wonderful feature is the easy access to the Trail which is perfect for walking, running and biking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Oakhurst Road have any available units?
42 Oakhurst Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Oakhurst Road have?
Some of 42 Oakhurst Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Oakhurst Road currently offering any rent specials?
42 Oakhurst Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Oakhurst Road pet-friendly?
No, 42 Oakhurst Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Oakhurst Road offer parking?
Yes, 42 Oakhurst Road offers parking.
Does 42 Oakhurst Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Oakhurst Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Oakhurst Road have a pool?
Yes, 42 Oakhurst Road has a pool.
Does 42 Oakhurst Road have accessible units?
No, 42 Oakhurst Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Oakhurst Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Oakhurst Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Oakhurst Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Oakhurst Road does not have units with air conditioning.
