42 Oakhurst Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Great home with four bedrooms including one on main floor. Soaring ceilings in formal living /dining areas give the room a grand feeling. French doors opening to the backyard from the dining area allow for comfortable indoor-outdoor living. Kitchen is open to the family room. Refrigerator is included. Master suite is quite large with space for a sitting area, walk in closet and huge Master bath. Loft upstairs is perfect for a TV room, study room or even an office. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs also, one with a private bath. Third upstairs bath has double sinks. Large backyard, complete with a covered patio and a grassy area, is great for entertaining. Washer and dryer are included in the separate laundry room by the garage. There is a three car garage which will allow for extra storage space. This neighborhood has easy access to all of the great schools associated with it, a private pool,spa area with a small park, and of course access to the main large pool area. Another wonderful feature is the easy access to the Trail which is perfect for walking, running and biking.