Irvine, CA
42 Clear Creek
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM

42 Clear Creek

42 Clear Creek · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

42 Clear Creek, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded home located on a cul-de-sac in prestigious guard gated Trailwood Community of Northwood Pointe. Three car attached garage with direct access. Dramatic entry with soaring ceilings opens to formal living room with marble fireplace and abundance of natural light. Main floor bedroom with it’s own bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, 5-burner stove, double stainless oven and refrigerator opens to a family room with a charming fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, freestanding soaking bathtub, glass enclosure shower, toilet room and sitting room retreat area with a cozy fireplace for relaxation. A junior master bedroom on a second floor with it’s own private staircase access. Second floor boasts spacious loft/den and a built-in cabinets for an office. Separate laundry room with built in cabinets and sink and laundry chute. Family room leads to a entertaining custom designed back yard with gazebo and built-in BBQ island creates a perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. Other amenities include: custom wood flooring throughout living areas, custom shutters, high ceilings, new custom interior paint, recessed lightings, water softener, wine cooler and crown molding. Association offers swimming pool facilities, tennis and private access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. Close to shopping, freeways, toll-roads and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Clear Creek have any available units?
42 Clear Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 42 Clear Creek have?
Some of 42 Clear Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Clear Creek currently offering any rent specials?
42 Clear Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Clear Creek pet-friendly?
No, 42 Clear Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Clear Creek offer parking?
Yes, 42 Clear Creek offers parking.
Does 42 Clear Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Clear Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Clear Creek have a pool?
Yes, 42 Clear Creek has a pool.
Does 42 Clear Creek have accessible units?
No, 42 Clear Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Clear Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Clear Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Clear Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Clear Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

