4 Fallcrest

Call Kevin Doverspike the Listing Agent direct: 949.395.4250. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath. Great Location with Front and Backyards. Directly Across From Park. Nice Open Floor Plan. Bright and Open. Major Updates on this Great Season Tract Condo. Laminate Flooring, Granite in the Kitchen, New Bathroom Vanities and Faucets, and New Interior Paint. Price Includes Gardner. Built-ins In Family Room. Close To Schools and Shopping. Attached Double Garage. Fenced Back Yard. Includes All Woodbridge recreational amenities.