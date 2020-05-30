37 Serenity

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

This is Detached Townhome in the Woodbury East Community very quiet location, there are four bedroom three full baths. the mater bedroom downstairs. also has one bedroom ( currently use as office no closet ) at downstairs. the kitchen open to the family room very spacious & brightness. the kitchen has upgraded granite counter-top. two bedroom upstairs with a full bathroom. brand new paint throughout house, move in condition. the back yard has brick pavement clean easy to maintain. walking distance to community swimming pool, basket ball, playground...much more. easy to go Freeway 5 & 133 & 405, the Woodbury Town center ( two super market ) near by.