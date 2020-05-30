All apartments in Irvine
37 Serenity
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

37 Serenity

37 Serenity · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

37 Serenity, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
This is Detached Townhome in the Woodbury East Community very quiet location, there are four bedroom three full baths. the mater bedroom downstairs. also has one bedroom ( currently use as office no closet ) at downstairs. the kitchen open to the family room very spacious & brightness. the kitchen has upgraded granite counter-top. two bedroom upstairs with a full bathroom. brand new paint throughout house, move in condition. the back yard has brick pavement clean easy to maintain. walking distance to community swimming pool, basket ball, playground...much more. easy to go Freeway 5 & 133 & 405, the Woodbury Town center ( two super market ) near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Serenity have any available units?
37 Serenity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Serenity have?
Some of 37 Serenity's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Serenity currently offering any rent specials?
37 Serenity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Serenity pet-friendly?
No, 37 Serenity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Serenity offer parking?
Yes, 37 Serenity offers parking.
Does 37 Serenity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Serenity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Serenity have a pool?
Yes, 37 Serenity has a pool.
Does 37 Serenity have accessible units?
No, 37 Serenity does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Serenity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Serenity has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Serenity have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Serenity does not have units with air conditioning.

