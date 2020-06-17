37 Lakepines

Amenities

This is a nice 2 level condo 1 bedroom with a cozy loft area. Other features include laminated flooring both upstairs and downstairs and has a private laundry on the patio in the laundry closet. The laundry closet also has numerous shelves for storage. The upstairs features the full bathroom, bedroom area and loft, walk-in closet, skylights and has a vaulted ceiling. The schools should be Northwood HS, Sierra Vista Middle & Santiago Hills. Fully furnished including washer, dryer & refrigerator. There is an additional deposit for the piano($1500. additional piano deposit).