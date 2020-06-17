All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 37 Lakepines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
37 Lakepines
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

37 Lakepines

37 Lakepines · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

37 Lakepines, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This is a nice 2 level condo 1 bedroom with a cozy loft area. Other features include laminated flooring both upstairs and downstairs and has a private laundry on the patio in the laundry closet. The laundry closet also has numerous shelves for storage. The upstairs features the full bathroom, bedroom area and loft, walk-in closet, skylights and has a vaulted ceiling. The schools should be Northwood HS, Sierra Vista Middle & Santiago Hills. Fully furnished including washer, dryer & refrigerator. There is an additional deposit for the piano($1500. additional piano deposit).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Lakepines have any available units?
37 Lakepines has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Lakepines have?
Some of 37 Lakepines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Lakepines currently offering any rent specials?
37 Lakepines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Lakepines pet-friendly?
No, 37 Lakepines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Lakepines offer parking?
No, 37 Lakepines does not offer parking.
Does 37 Lakepines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Lakepines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Lakepines have a pool?
No, 37 Lakepines does not have a pool.
Does 37 Lakepines have accessible units?
No, 37 Lakepines does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Lakepines have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Lakepines does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Lakepines have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Lakepines does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37 Lakepines?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity