3662 Haverford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

One of the best locations in Irvine. This city-centered single level home is zoned for University High School. The HOA amenities include: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball and a rentalable Clubhouse. The home has just undergone a mini rehab that includes: New interior / exterior paint, new carpet, new irrigation system and a new water heater. This property is a GEM. It is a must see. PLEASE READ: Owners require the following: Renter's Insurance, Tenant is responsible for the first $100 of repairs. Pet's might be okay (please submit all pet into). Gardening is included with rent.