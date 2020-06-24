All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3662 Haverford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3662 Haverford Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

3662 Haverford Street

3662 Haverford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3662 Haverford Street, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
One of the best locations in Irvine. This city-centered single level home is zoned for University High School. The HOA amenities include: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball and a rentalable Clubhouse. The home has just undergone a mini rehab that includes: New interior / exterior paint, new carpet, new irrigation system and a new water heater. This property is a GEM. It is a must see. PLEASE READ: Owners require the following: Renter's Insurance, Tenant is responsible for the first $100 of repairs. Pet's might be okay (please submit all pet into). Gardening is included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 Haverford Street have any available units?
3662 Haverford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3662 Haverford Street have?
Some of 3662 Haverford Street's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 Haverford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3662 Haverford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 Haverford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 Haverford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3662 Haverford Street offer parking?
No, 3662 Haverford Street does not offer parking.
Does 3662 Haverford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 Haverford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 Haverford Street have a pool?
Yes, 3662 Haverford Street has a pool.
Does 3662 Haverford Street have accessible units?
No, 3662 Haverford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 Haverford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3662 Haverford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 Haverford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3662 Haverford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology