3662 Haverford Street

Amenities
One of the best locations in Irvine. This city-centered single level home is zoned for University High School. The HOA amenities include: Pool, Spa, Tennis, Basketball and a rentalable Clubhouse. The home has just undergone a mini rehab that includes: New interior / exterior paint, new carpet, new irrigation system and a new water heater. This property is a GEM. It is a must see. PLEASE READ: Owners require the following: Renter's Insurance, Tenant is responsible for the first $100 of repairs. Pet's might be okay (please submit all pet into). Gardening is included with rent.