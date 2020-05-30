Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Washington Model with Kitchen that opens to family room; Granite kitchen breakfast bar. Refrigerator is included in lease. Kitchen and Family Room overlook backyard. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet. Inside Laundry Room downstairs; complete with washer and dryer! Walk in pantry in kitchen with ample storage space! Spacious Backyard with detached 2 gar garage. Large back yard and patio; perfect for family and entertaining! Fireplace in Formal living room.