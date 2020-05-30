All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 36 E Yale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 E Yale
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

36 E Yale

36 E Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

36 E Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Washington Model with Kitchen that opens to family room; Granite kitchen breakfast bar. Refrigerator is included in lease. Kitchen and Family Room overlook backyard. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet. Inside Laundry Room downstairs; complete with washer and dryer! Walk in pantry in kitchen with ample storage space! Spacious Backyard with detached 2 gar garage. Large back yard and patio; perfect for family and entertaining! Fireplace in Formal living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 E Yale have any available units?
36 E Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 E Yale have?
Some of 36 E Yale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 E Yale currently offering any rent specials?
36 E Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 E Yale pet-friendly?
No, 36 E Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 E Yale offer parking?
Yes, 36 E Yale offers parking.
Does 36 E Yale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 E Yale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 E Yale have a pool?
No, 36 E Yale does not have a pool.
Does 36 E Yale have accessible units?
No, 36 E Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 36 E Yale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 E Yale has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 E Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 E Yale does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology