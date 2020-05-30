Washington Model with Kitchen that opens to family room; Granite kitchen breakfast bar. Refrigerator is included in lease. Kitchen and Family Room overlook backyard. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet. Inside Laundry Room downstairs; complete with washer and dryer! Walk in pantry in kitchen with ample storage space! Spacious Backyard with detached 2 gar garage. Large back yard and patio; perfect for family and entertaining! Fireplace in Formal living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 E Yale have any available units?
36 E Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 E Yale have?
Some of 36 E Yale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 E Yale currently offering any rent specials?
36 E Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.