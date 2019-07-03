35 Tall Cedars

Amenities

PREMIUM cul de sac location in Woodbury's Sonoma with porch entry and elegant foyer! Single family detached featuring four bedrooms PLUS loft, three baths (one bed/bath on MAIN level) and two-car direct access garage! Open and airy floor plan includes romantic fireplace and convenient inside laundry with walk-in storage area! Absolutely immaculate condition including crown molding and designer window coverings! Chef's kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters/island, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry! Opulent master retreat has walk-in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower! Relax in the low maintenance over sized backyard with custom hardscape and California room including a fireplace! Enjoy resort-style amenities and award-winning schools of Irvine's coveted Woodbury!