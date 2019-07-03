All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Tall Cedars

35 Tall Cedars · No Longer Available
Location

35 Tall Cedars, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PREMIUM cul de sac location in Woodbury's Sonoma with porch entry and elegant foyer! Single family detached featuring four bedrooms PLUS loft, three baths (one bed/bath on MAIN level) and two-car direct access garage! Open and airy floor plan includes romantic fireplace and convenient inside laundry with walk-in storage area! Absolutely immaculate condition including crown molding and designer window coverings! Chef's kitchen comes complete with solid granite counters/island, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry! Opulent master retreat has walk-in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower! Relax in the low maintenance over sized backyard with custom hardscape and California room including a fireplace! Enjoy resort-style amenities and award-winning schools of Irvine's coveted Woodbury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Tall Cedars have any available units?
35 Tall Cedars doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Tall Cedars have?
Some of 35 Tall Cedars's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Tall Cedars currently offering any rent specials?
35 Tall Cedars isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Tall Cedars pet-friendly?
No, 35 Tall Cedars is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Tall Cedars offer parking?
Yes, 35 Tall Cedars does offer parking.
Does 35 Tall Cedars have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Tall Cedars does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Tall Cedars have a pool?
No, 35 Tall Cedars does not have a pool.
Does 35 Tall Cedars have accessible units?
No, 35 Tall Cedars does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Tall Cedars have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Tall Cedars has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Tall Cedars have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Tall Cedars does not have units with air conditioning.
