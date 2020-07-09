34 Lakefront

Amenities

Beautiful condo located in Woodbridge Cove, Wonderfully maintained 3 Bedroom and 3 Baths, 4 th area downstairs can be used as a den or office. The Light and Bright Kitchen has many cabinets for storage, new flooring, has a refrigerator for your use, a separate eating area with a sliding glass door to the private patio, The dining room open to floor plan to the living room has new flooring, the living room has a fireplace, both have open sliding glass doors to the patio with water streams close by. The master suite has a open floor plan and spacious bathroom. It is a must see!