All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 34 Lakefront.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
34 Lakefront
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

34 Lakefront

34 Lakefront · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

34 Lakefront, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful condo located in Woodbridge Cove, Wonderfully maintained 3 Bedroom and 3 Baths, 4 th area downstairs can be used as a den or office. The Light and Bright Kitchen has many cabinets for storage, new flooring, has a refrigerator for your use, a separate eating area with a sliding glass door to the private patio, The dining room open to floor plan to the living room has new flooring, the living room has a fireplace, both have open sliding glass doors to the patio with water streams close by. The master suite has a open floor plan and spacious bathroom. It is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Lakefront have any available units?
34 Lakefront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Lakefront have?
Some of 34 Lakefront's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Lakefront currently offering any rent specials?
34 Lakefront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Lakefront pet-friendly?
No, 34 Lakefront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Lakefront offer parking?
No, 34 Lakefront does not offer parking.
Does 34 Lakefront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Lakefront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Lakefront have a pool?
No, 34 Lakefront does not have a pool.
Does 34 Lakefront have accessible units?
No, 34 Lakefront does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Lakefront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Lakefront has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Lakefront have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Lakefront does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology