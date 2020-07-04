317 Magnet

Amenities

House will be rented out as fully furnished. 3 beds 2.5 bath single family house. located in the resort like great park community. Excellent interior, convenient location, highly upgraded, all living space on one level, wall of windows-abundance of natural light, huge open kitchen/family room with large center island, stainless appliance package, ample storage cabinetry. large master suite leads to luxurious master bath with glass enclosed bath/shower, dual vanities, nice size wardrobe closet, Irvine Unified School District, walk to school, beacon park, pool, spa, tot-lots, sports courts, meandering greenbelts, barbecues, firepits, close to parasol park, world class restaurants, shopping, spectrum entertainment complex, freeways, toll-roads. Move in Ready!