Irvine, CA
306 Marinella Aisle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

306 Marinella Aisle

306 Marinella Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

306 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Interior quiet location 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in the prestigious Aventura in Westpark, located in the heart of Irvine, High ceilings with formal living with fireplace and formal dining and a bright kitchen with white cabinets. Private front porch and a balcony off dining room. Very spacious home, laminated wood flooring in living and dining room, new carpet. Walking distance to shopping center and entertainment. Association offers pool, spa, tennis, BBQ. Lease includes refrigerator, washer, dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Marinella Aisle have any available units?
306 Marinella Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 306 Marinella Aisle have?
Some of 306 Marinella Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Marinella Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
306 Marinella Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Marinella Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 306 Marinella Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 306 Marinella Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 306 Marinella Aisle offers parking.
Does 306 Marinella Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Marinella Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Marinella Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 306 Marinella Aisle has a pool.
Does 306 Marinella Aisle have accessible units?
No, 306 Marinella Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Marinella Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Marinella Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Marinella Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Marinella Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

