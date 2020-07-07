All apartments in Irvine
29 Entrada West
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

29 Entrada West

29 Entrada West · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

29 Entrada West, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Wonderful single-story home in a highly desirable areas at the end of a cul de sac. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a 2-car attached garage. Home shows light and bright with cathedral ceilings. Spacious living room with brick fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top. Both bathrooms has granite counters with updated vanities and fixtures. Spacious backyard has wood deck and patio cover. Terrific for entertaining and barbecues. Close to shopping centers. Association amenities includes 2 swimming pools, club house, barbecue grills, tennis courts, volleyball court, nature trails,etc. Walk to award winning Santiago Hills Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood High School. Refrigerator included. New AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Entrada West have any available units?
29 Entrada West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 29 Entrada West have?
Some of 29 Entrada West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Entrada West currently offering any rent specials?
29 Entrada West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Entrada West pet-friendly?
No, 29 Entrada West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 29 Entrada West offer parking?
Yes, 29 Entrada West offers parking.
Does 29 Entrada West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Entrada West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Entrada West have a pool?
Yes, 29 Entrada West has a pool.
Does 29 Entrada West have accessible units?
No, 29 Entrada West does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Entrada West have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Entrada West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Entrada West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Entrada West has units with air conditioning.

