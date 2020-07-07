29 Entrada West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Wonderful single-story home in a highly desirable areas at the end of a cul de sac. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a 2-car attached garage. Home shows light and bright with cathedral ceilings. Spacious living room with brick fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top. Both bathrooms has granite counters with updated vanities and fixtures. Spacious backyard has wood deck and patio cover. Terrific for entertaining and barbecues. Close to shopping centers. Association amenities includes 2 swimming pools, club house, barbecue grills, tennis courts, volleyball court, nature trails,etc. Walk to award winning Santiago Hills Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood High School. Refrigerator included. New AC.