Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:59 AM

286 Monroe

286 Monroe · No Longer Available
Location

286 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fresh & bright end-unit townhome with no one above or below in desirable interior location. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, rich wood cabinetry, recessed lighting, wood-like blinds, tile flooring & neutral plush carpet. Kitchen features breakfast bar/island, with room for family room seating. Sliding doors from the kitchen allow access to the patio and the two-car garage. Fully enclosed patio. All bedrooms are up and nicely sized. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and bay window. Property has been professionally cleaned and painted for the next tenant. NO PETS. Owner is is looking for a stable tenant willing to sign an 18-month or longer lease. Seller pays for HOA (community pool & spa) and trash/sewer. Lovely property ready to move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Monroe have any available units?
286 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 286 Monroe have?
Some of 286 Monroe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
286 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 286 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 286 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 286 Monroe offers parking.
Does 286 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Monroe have a pool?
Yes, 286 Monroe has a pool.
Does 286 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 286 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
