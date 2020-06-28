286 Monroe

Amenities

Fresh & bright end-unit townhome with no one above or below in desirable interior location. Granite counters in kitchen and baths, rich wood cabinetry, recessed lighting, wood-like blinds, tile flooring & neutral plush carpet. Kitchen features breakfast bar/island, with room for family room seating. Sliding doors from the kitchen allow access to the patio and the two-car garage. Fully enclosed patio. All bedrooms are up and nicely sized. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and bay window. Property has been professionally cleaned and painted for the next tenant. NO PETS. Owner is is looking for a stable tenant willing to sign an 18-month or longer lease. Seller pays for HOA (community pool & spa) and trash/sewer. Lovely property ready to move in now!