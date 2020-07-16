28 El Cajon

Amenities

This home is located in the 24 guard gated community of Northpark. One of Irvine's finest master planned communities. Resort living at its best. This home features 2 separate master suites each with their own baths. Soaring high ceilings and an open floor plan that is light bright and airy. Check out this designer dream kitchen with granite counters, loads of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances with a fridge included and travertine flooring. Large formal living room at the entry. Separate formal dining room. Nook or living area right off the kitchen. Upstairs master suite has a romantic balcony set among trees. Walk in closet, large master bath with dual sinks and a roman soaking tub. Nine foot ceilings. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Front entry has a relaxing enclosed patio great for entertaining and BBQ's. Attached 2 car garage with rear alley access. Northpark offers lush resort style amenities with multiple pools, parks, tot lots, basketball courts and tennis. Great association clubhouse for rental use such as parties, birthdays & events. Easy access to the 261 Toll Rd, the 5 freeway. Irvine/Tustin Market place is so close with shopping, restaurants, Edwards Regal movie theaters. Hicks canyon Elementary is inside the community.