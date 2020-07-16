All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

28 El Cajon

28 El Cajon · No Longer Available
Location

28 El Cajon, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
DESCRIPTION
This home is located in the 24 guard gated community of Northpark. One of Irvine's finest master planned communities. Resort living at its best. This home features 2 separate master suites each with their own baths. Soaring high ceilings and an open floor plan that is light bright and airy. Check out this designer dream kitchen with granite counters, loads of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances with a fridge included and travertine flooring. Large formal living room at the entry. Separate formal dining room. Nook or living area right off the kitchen. Upstairs master suite has a romantic balcony set among trees. Walk in closet, large master bath with dual sinks and a roman soaking tub. Nine foot ceilings. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. Front entry has a relaxing enclosed patio great for entertaining and BBQ's. Attached 2 car garage with rear alley access. Northpark offers lush resort style amenities with multiple pools, parks, tot lots, basketball courts and tennis. Great association clubhouse for rental use such as parties, birthdays & events. Easy access to the 261 Toll Rd, the 5 freeway. Irvine/Tustin Market place is so close with shopping, restaurants, Edwards Regal movie theaters. Hicks canyon Elementary is inside the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 El Cajon have any available units?
28 El Cajon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 El Cajon have?
Some of 28 El Cajon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 El Cajon currently offering any rent specials?
28 El Cajon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 El Cajon pet-friendly?
No, 28 El Cajon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 El Cajon offer parking?
Yes, 28 El Cajon offers parking.
Does 28 El Cajon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 El Cajon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 El Cajon have a pool?
Yes, 28 El Cajon has a pool.
Does 28 El Cajon have accessible units?
No, 28 El Cajon does not have accessible units.
Does 28 El Cajon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 El Cajon has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 El Cajon have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 El Cajon does not have units with air conditioning.
