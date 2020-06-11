27 ROSSANO

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Remodeled home in a great neighborhood of Northwood with a nice curb appeal and moving in condition. Very well planned popular floorplan with a great flow. Front door opens to a large and open living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Separate dining room is perfect for entertaining. Cozy but yet well designed family room open to a beautiful gourmet kitchen and a patio. Gourmet kitchen totally remodeled with the granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, excellent working appliances, ceramic floors and much more. All dual pane windows and doors, plantation shutters, newer exterior paint and rain gutters. Cozy private patio with custom awning. This home have been professionally cleaned and is a turn key condition, a must see. Association offering pools, parks and more. Minutes from schools, shopping, entertainment and I5 ramp.