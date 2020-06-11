All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM

27 ROSSANO

27 Rossano · No Longer Available
Location

27 Rossano, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Remodeled home in a great neighborhood of Northwood with a nice curb appeal and moving in condition. Very well planned popular floorplan with a great flow. Front door opens to a large and open living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Separate dining room is perfect for entertaining. Cozy but yet well designed family room open to a beautiful gourmet kitchen and a patio. Gourmet kitchen totally remodeled with the granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, excellent working appliances, ceramic floors and much more. All dual pane windows and doors, plantation shutters, newer exterior paint and rain gutters. Cozy private patio with custom awning. This home have been professionally cleaned and is a turn key condition, a must see. Association offering pools, parks and more. Minutes from schools, shopping, entertainment and I5 ramp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 ROSSANO have any available units?
27 ROSSANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 ROSSANO have?
Some of 27 ROSSANO's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 ROSSANO currently offering any rent specials?
27 ROSSANO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 ROSSANO pet-friendly?
No, 27 ROSSANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 ROSSANO offer parking?
Yes, 27 ROSSANO offers parking.
Does 27 ROSSANO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 ROSSANO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 ROSSANO have a pool?
Yes, 27 ROSSANO has a pool.
Does 27 ROSSANO have accessible units?
No, 27 ROSSANO does not have accessible units.
Does 27 ROSSANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 ROSSANO has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 ROSSANO have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 ROSSANO does not have units with air conditioning.
