27 HIGHPOINT

This Amberhill gem is situated on a single-loaded street high above the city on a 13,500 square foot lot featuring spectacular views. Architecturally significant features include a dramatic two-story entry and double staircase with soaring ceilings. Spanning approximately 4,800 square feet in size, this estate features a formal living room, formal dining room, library, breakfast room, office, and a large family room that conjoins the chef's kitchen, which boasts a massive center island, professional grade appliances, and walk-in pantry. There are four bedrooms (all en-suite), a powder room, bonus suite with media niche, and play space plus en-suite bathroom. The master suite presents outstanding views and includes a substantial bathroom, oversized dual walk-in closets, and a private retreat complete with deck. The association features the Summit Clubhouse, fitness center, two resort-style pools, parks, theater, hiking trails, and much more. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from the luxurious backyard adorned with fire pit, built-in barbecue, dining cabana, and water feature. Best of all, what many would consider the best public schools in the United States are just outside the gate. So come home to Amberhill and enjoy the best of the Southern California lifestyle, complete with views that will have you watching every sunset.