Irvine, CA
27 HIGHPOINT
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

27 HIGHPOINT

27 Highpoint · No Longer Available
Location

27 Highpoint, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This Amberhill gem is situated on a single-loaded street high above the city on a 13,500 square foot lot featuring spectacular views. Architecturally significant features include a dramatic two-story entry and double staircase with soaring ceilings. Spanning approximately 4,800 square feet in size, this estate features a formal living room, formal dining room, library, breakfast room, office, and a large family room that conjoins the chef's kitchen, which boasts a massive center island, professional grade appliances, and walk-in pantry. There are four bedrooms (all en-suite), a powder room, bonus suite with media niche, and play space plus en-suite bathroom. The master suite presents outstanding views and includes a substantial bathroom, oversized dual walk-in closets, and a private retreat complete with deck. The association features the Summit Clubhouse, fitness center, two resort-style pools, parks, theater, hiking trails, and much more. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from the luxurious backyard adorned with fire pit, built-in barbecue, dining cabana, and water feature. Best of all, what many would consider the best public schools in the United States are just outside the gate. So come home to Amberhill and enjoy the best of the Southern California lifestyle, complete with views that will have you watching every sunset.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 HIGHPOINT have any available units?
27 HIGHPOINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 HIGHPOINT have?
Some of 27 HIGHPOINT's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 HIGHPOINT currently offering any rent specials?
27 HIGHPOINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 HIGHPOINT pet-friendly?
No, 27 HIGHPOINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 HIGHPOINT offer parking?
No, 27 HIGHPOINT does not offer parking.
Does 27 HIGHPOINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 HIGHPOINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 HIGHPOINT have a pool?
Yes, 27 HIGHPOINT has a pool.
Does 27 HIGHPOINT have accessible units?
No, 27 HIGHPOINT does not have accessible units.
Does 27 HIGHPOINT have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 HIGHPOINT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 HIGHPOINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 HIGHPOINT does not have units with air conditioning.
