26 Castlerock is in a cul-de-sac on a 14,200 square feet lot! The 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home has 4,620 square feet. The home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, library, breakfast room, office, and a large family room that is next to the chef's kitchen which has a massive center island, professional grade appliances and walk-in pantry. The spacious master bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet, a private retreat complete with an outdoor deck having outstanding city views. The association features the Summit Clubhouse, fitness center, two resort-style pools, parks, theater, hiking trails, and much more. The spacious and well-equipped backyard has a built-in barbecue and dining cabana