Amenities
Look and see this Gorgeous home! Beautiful detached home in Northwood, featuring three bedrooms, two and half baths, separate family and living room, two-car attached garage, and private enclosed yard. Quality upgrades include elegant laminate flooring on both levels throughout the home, built-ins custom lighting, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen & bath rooms with granite counters and custom paint, ceiling fans, and flank the mirrored cozy fireplace. Beautiful built-in book cases, enhancing the living room.