Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Look and see this Gorgeous home! Beautiful detached home in Northwood, featuring three bedrooms, two and half baths, separate family and living room, two-car attached garage, and private enclosed yard. Quality upgrades include elegant laminate flooring on both levels throughout the home, built-ins custom lighting, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen & bath rooms with granite counters and custom paint, ceiling fans, and flank the mirrored cozy fireplace. Beautiful built-in book cases, enhancing the living room.