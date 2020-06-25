All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

25 Filare

25 Filare · No Longer Available
Location

25 Filare, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look and see this Gorgeous home! Beautiful detached home in Northwood, featuring three bedrooms, two and half baths, separate family and living room, two-car attached garage, and private enclosed yard. Quality upgrades include elegant laminate flooring on both levels throughout the home, built-ins custom lighting, plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen & bath rooms with granite counters and custom paint, ceiling fans, and flank the mirrored cozy fireplace. Beautiful built-in book cases, enhancing the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Filare have any available units?
25 Filare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Filare have?
Some of 25 Filare's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Filare currently offering any rent specials?
25 Filare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Filare pet-friendly?
No, 25 Filare is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Filare offer parking?
Yes, 25 Filare offers parking.
Does 25 Filare have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Filare does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Filare have a pool?
No, 25 Filare does not have a pool.
Does 25 Filare have accessible units?
No, 25 Filare does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Filare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Filare has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Filare have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Filare does not have units with air conditioning.
