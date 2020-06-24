All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

25 Deergrass

25 Deergrass · No Longer Available
Location

25 Deergrass, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing newer construction in STONEGATE EAST provide one bedroom downstairs with plenty natural lights. Fresh new painting all over the house
make it cozy and comfortable. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, spacious living room next to the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs,The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet and features its own bathroom with shower and tub. Washer /Dryer hookups are upstairs, very easy to use. The two car attached garage has plenty room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Deergrass have any available units?
25 Deergrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Deergrass have?
Some of 25 Deergrass's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Deergrass currently offering any rent specials?
25 Deergrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Deergrass pet-friendly?
No, 25 Deergrass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Deergrass offer parking?
Yes, 25 Deergrass offers parking.
Does 25 Deergrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Deergrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Deergrass have a pool?
No, 25 Deergrass does not have a pool.
Does 25 Deergrass have accessible units?
No, 25 Deergrass does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Deergrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Deergrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Deergrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Deergrass does not have units with air conditioning.
