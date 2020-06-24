25 Deergrass

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing newer construction in STONEGATE EAST provide one bedroom downstairs with plenty natural lights. Fresh new painting all over the house

make it cozy and comfortable. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, spacious living room next to the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs,The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet and features its own bathroom with shower and tub. Washer /Dryer hookups are upstairs, very easy to use. The two car attached garage has plenty room for storage.