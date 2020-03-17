All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

249 Stanford Court

249 Stanford Ct · No Longer Available
Location

249 Stanford Ct, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
FABULOUS LOCATION in the University Town Center neighborhood of Princeton Townhomes. This Light and bright unit highlights a very open floor plan with expansive cathedral ceilings. Beautiful tile entry leads into a great property... Generous living area with large windows and a beautiful gas log fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms up with 1 full plus 1/4 baths and a 1/2 bath down, newer carpet and paint throughout, mirrored wardrobe and a walk in closet in the master. Some newer fixtures, newer microwave, newer window blinds, and a sliding glass door that leads to a great enclosed private patio yard. This property also features plenty of storage with many niches, an INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM, an Attached Direct Access 1 Car garage plus an attached and covered carport. Additional parking space to make 3 total if necessary, plus plenty of guest parking available. Such a well-kept unit...A quick walk takes you to UCI, Mothers Market, and Town Center which features restaurants, movie theaters and shopping of all types. Walking distance to Stanford and Princeton Parks, which includes the following incredible private association amenities: pools/spas, BBQ area, Tennis Courts, as well as other Sport Courts and Playground Fun. Location provides an excellent school district with Turtle Rock Elementary, San Joaquin Middle School and University High. Refrigerator is included in "as is" condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Stanford Court have any available units?
249 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 249 Stanford Court have?
Some of 249 Stanford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
249 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 249 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 249 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 249 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 249 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 249 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 249 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 249 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
