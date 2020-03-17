249 Stanford Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking media room tennis court

FABULOUS LOCATION in the University Town Center neighborhood of Princeton Townhomes. This Light and bright unit highlights a very open floor plan with expansive cathedral ceilings. Beautiful tile entry leads into a great property... Generous living area with large windows and a beautiful gas log fireplace. There are 2 bedrooms up with 1 full plus 1/4 baths and a 1/2 bath down, newer carpet and paint throughout, mirrored wardrobe and a walk in closet in the master. Some newer fixtures, newer microwave, newer window blinds, and a sliding glass door that leads to a great enclosed private patio yard. This property also features plenty of storage with many niches, an INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM, an Attached Direct Access 1 Car garage plus an attached and covered carport. Additional parking space to make 3 total if necessary, plus plenty of guest parking available. Such a well-kept unit...A quick walk takes you to UCI, Mothers Market, and Town Center which features restaurants, movie theaters and shopping of all types. Walking distance to Stanford and Princeton Parks, which includes the following incredible private association amenities: pools/spas, BBQ area, Tennis Courts, as well as other Sport Courts and Playground Fun. Location provides an excellent school district with Turtle Rock Elementary, San Joaquin Middle School and University High. Refrigerator is included in "as is" condition.