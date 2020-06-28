All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

2456 Watermarke Place

2456 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2456 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Stunning remodeled corner penthouse is rare opportunity to reside at the prestigious Watermarke community. One of the finest locations at the Watermarke Community due to its captivating unobstructed panoramic views of the lakes, San Joaquin Preserves, mountains and the Meditation Garden. The unit facing East allows natural light throughout with the sun exactly where you want it at all times of the day! This highly desirable top floor home has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and the feel of complete privacy with only one shared wall and no one above you. The many numerous features include upgraded floors with elegant tile, carpeted bedrooms, newly painted, crown molding, real wood shutters, a cozy fireplace, a custom-built shelving/TV unit, an inside laundry room and 3 assigned parking spaces. The private open terrace is perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing while enjoying the gentle breeze and stunning views. Known for its upscale urban amenities, the Watermarke community offers resort style living with concierge staff, a 24-hour fitness center, a state-of-the-art clubhouse that includes a movie theatre, library, business center and game rooms, 3 sparkling pools, spas, private cabanas, tennis and basketball courts and ample guest parking. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2456 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2456 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2456 Watermarke Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2456 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2456 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2456 Watermarke Place offers parking.
Does 2456 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2456 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2456 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2456 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2456 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2456 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
