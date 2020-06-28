2456 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Stunning remodeled corner penthouse is rare opportunity to reside at the prestigious Watermarke community. One of the finest locations at the Watermarke Community due to its captivating unobstructed panoramic views of the lakes, San Joaquin Preserves, mountains and the Meditation Garden. The unit facing East allows natural light throughout with the sun exactly where you want it at all times of the day! This highly desirable top floor home has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and the feel of complete privacy with only one shared wall and no one above you. The many numerous features include upgraded floors with elegant tile, carpeted bedrooms, newly painted, crown molding, real wood shutters, a cozy fireplace, a custom-built shelving/TV unit, an inside laundry room and 3 assigned parking spaces. The private open terrace is perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing while enjoying the gentle breeze and stunning views. Known for its upscale urban amenities, the Watermarke community offers resort style living with concierge staff, a 24-hour fitness center, a state-of-the-art clubhouse that includes a movie theatre, library, business center and game rooms, 3 sparkling pools, spas, private cabanas, tennis and basketball courts and ample guest parking. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities!