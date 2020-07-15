24 Oroville

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Backyard retreat in guard gated community of Northpark! - Highly upgraded with a large private backyard in the guard gated community of Northpark. Beautiful Mocha travertine flooring throughout the main floor, and gorgeous hardwood flooring on the second floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Open kitchen with a spacious family room, breakfast nook and a cozy fireplace. Gorgeous large private yard offers built-in BBQ and plenty of room for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and custom painting. Plus a private office area on the second floor. Master bedroom offers his and hers vanity. His and hers walk in closets. Plus a private romantic balcony off master bedroom. Convenient laundry room on the second floor. Spacious two car garage with built-in storage, and a long private driveway for additional parking. Northpark community offers 24 hour guarded gates, pools, spas and parks. Close to schools and shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE3485533)