All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 Oroville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 Oroville
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

24 Oroville

24 Oroville · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 Oroville, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Backyard retreat in guard gated community of Northpark! - Highly upgraded with a large private backyard in the guard gated community of Northpark. Beautiful Mocha travertine flooring throughout the main floor, and gorgeous hardwood flooring on the second floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Open kitchen with a spacious family room, breakfast nook and a cozy fireplace. Gorgeous large private yard offers built-in BBQ and plenty of room for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors and custom painting. Plus a private office area on the second floor. Master bedroom offers his and hers vanity. His and hers walk in closets. Plus a private romantic balcony off master bedroom. Convenient laundry room on the second floor. Spacious two car garage with built-in storage, and a long private driveway for additional parking. Northpark community offers 24 hour guarded gates, pools, spas and parks. Close to schools and shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE3485533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Oroville have any available units?
24 Oroville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Oroville have?
Some of 24 Oroville's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Oroville currently offering any rent specials?
24 Oroville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Oroville pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Oroville is pet friendly.
Does 24 Oroville offer parking?
Yes, 24 Oroville offers parking.
Does 24 Oroville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Oroville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Oroville have a pool?
Yes, 24 Oroville has a pool.
Does 24 Oroville have accessible units?
No, 24 Oroville does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Oroville have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Oroville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Oroville have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Oroville does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology