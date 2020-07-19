239 TALL OAK

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Beautiful DETACHED HOME in Upscale Quail Hill featuring three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and direct access two-car garage! Fantastic Open Floor plan with HARDWOOD FLOORING and a romantic fireplace in the living room and dining room! One bedroom and full bath on first floor (bedroom has a closet, but open archway instead of a door). Enjoy cooking in the Spacious Kitchen with newer gas range and builtin microwave oven! Resort Style amenities including Private Gym,Pools, Spas, Parks, Tennis, and hiking trails plus Award Winning Schools!