Irvine, CA
239 TALL OAK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

239 TALL OAK

239 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

239 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful DETACHED HOME in Upscale Quail Hill featuring three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and direct access two-car garage! Fantastic Open Floor plan with HARDWOOD FLOORING and a romantic fireplace in the living room and dining room! One bedroom and full bath on first floor (bedroom has a closet, but open archway instead of a door). Enjoy cooking in the Spacious Kitchen with newer gas range and builtin microwave oven! Resort Style amenities including Private Gym,Pools, Spas, Parks, Tennis, and hiking trails plus Award Winning Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 TALL OAK have any available units?
239 TALL OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 239 TALL OAK have?
Some of 239 TALL OAK's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 TALL OAK currently offering any rent specials?
239 TALL OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 TALL OAK pet-friendly?
No, 239 TALL OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 239 TALL OAK offer parking?
Yes, 239 TALL OAK offers parking.
Does 239 TALL OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 TALL OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 TALL OAK have a pool?
Yes, 239 TALL OAK has a pool.
Does 239 TALL OAK have accessible units?
No, 239 TALL OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 239 TALL OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 TALL OAK has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 TALL OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 TALL OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
