Irvine, CA
237 Overbrook
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

237 Overbrook

237 Overbrook · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

237 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 BD + Office, 2 BA Condo in Stonegate - This beautiful 2 bedroom + den/office, 2 bath condo is located in the wonderful Stonegate Village community. The den/office can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors and upgraded carpet throughout with high ceilings make this home very spacious. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops and white cabinets with plenty of storage, built in microwave, dishwasher and gas stove. There is a relaxing terrace off the living room, perfect for enjoying the sunny skies. Washer dryer hookups, 2 car attached garage with direct access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Overbrook have any available units?
237 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 237 Overbrook have?
Some of 237 Overbrook's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
237 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 237 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 237 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 237 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 237 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 237 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 237 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 237 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Overbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
