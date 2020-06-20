All apartments in Irvine
232 Wyndover

Location

232 Wyndover, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2483 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Enter this beautiful residence (Plan 2) of the Mendocino enclave in Stonegate Village. 232 Wyndover is a large 4 bedroom home and is impeccable and features luxurious hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, crown molding, and custom paint throughout. This beautiful Stonegate residence was designed by the builder to enhance key Feng Shui principles to create harmony and a positive flow of energy from room to room. 232 Wyndover in Stonegate also offers a functional downstairs front bedroom for guests or home office for your business needs. Entertain friends and family in the extra-large, chef-inspired kitchen and carry wonderful conversation around the focal-point center kitchen island. Relax in the spa like Master Bath and be pampered by designer upgrades featuring a stand alone soaking tub. Venture outside and you will find a cozy backyard patio to create memories to last a lifetime. Feeds into the award winning National Blue Ribbon School - Stonegate Elementary which was ranked as the #1 Elementary school in Orange County by the OC Register. And feeds into the top ranked Northwood High School. Live in Luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Wyndover have any available units?
232 Wyndover has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Wyndover have?
Some of 232 Wyndover's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Wyndover currently offering any rent specials?
232 Wyndover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Wyndover pet-friendly?
No, 232 Wyndover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 232 Wyndover offer parking?
Yes, 232 Wyndover does offer parking.
Does 232 Wyndover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Wyndover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Wyndover have a pool?
No, 232 Wyndover does not have a pool.
Does 232 Wyndover have accessible units?
No, 232 Wyndover does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Wyndover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Wyndover has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Wyndover have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Wyndover does not have units with air conditioning.
