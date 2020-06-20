Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Enter this beautiful residence (Plan 2) of the Mendocino enclave in Stonegate Village. 232 Wyndover is a large 4 bedroom home and is impeccable and features luxurious hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops, crown molding, and custom paint throughout. This beautiful Stonegate residence was designed by the builder to enhance key Feng Shui principles to create harmony and a positive flow of energy from room to room. 232 Wyndover in Stonegate also offers a functional downstairs front bedroom for guests or home office for your business needs. Entertain friends and family in the extra-large, chef-inspired kitchen and carry wonderful conversation around the focal-point center kitchen island. Relax in the spa like Master Bath and be pampered by designer upgrades featuring a stand alone soaking tub. Venture outside and you will find a cozy backyard patio to create memories to last a lifetime. Feeds into the award winning National Blue Ribbon School - Stonegate Elementary which was ranked as the #1 Elementary school in Orange County by the OC Register. And feeds into the top ranked Northwood High School. Live in Luxury!