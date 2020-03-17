2316 Timberwood

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Largest Model in private gated community of Collage in Northwood Point Neighborhood. Excellent location, walking distance to award winning Canyonview Elementary and Northwood High School. Private Corner location 2 story townhome with wrap-around patio/yard. Neutral designer tile flooring throughout downstairs, new wood floors in all bedrooms and stairs, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, new sink, new countertops, very open and airy floor plan with Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and bath, good sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and cozy fireplace in living room. Formal dining room and convenient inside laundry room with ample cabinets. Popular floor plan gives a feel of a single family home....very open floor plan. Tenants must have good credit, verifiable income and employment, no pets and non-smokers.