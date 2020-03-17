All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

2316 Timberwood

2316 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Largest Model in private gated community of Collage in Northwood Point Neighborhood. Excellent location, walking distance to award winning Canyonview Elementary and Northwood High School. Private Corner location 2 story townhome with wrap-around patio/yard. Neutral designer tile flooring throughout downstairs, new wood floors in all bedrooms and stairs, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, new sink, new countertops, very open and airy floor plan with Master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and bath, good sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and cozy fireplace in living room. Formal dining room and convenient inside laundry room with ample cabinets. Popular floor plan gives a feel of a single family home....very open floor plan. Tenants must have good credit, verifiable income and employment, no pets and non-smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Timberwood have any available units?
2316 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2316 Timberwood have?
Some of 2316 Timberwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2316 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 2316 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Timberwood have a pool?
No, 2316 Timberwood does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 2316 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
