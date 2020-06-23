All apartments in Irvine
231 Follyhatch
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:14 AM

231 Follyhatch

231 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
Location

231 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Follyhatch have any available units?
231 Follyhatch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 231 Follyhatch currently offering any rent specials?
231 Follyhatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Follyhatch pet-friendly?
No, 231 Follyhatch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 231 Follyhatch offer parking?
No, 231 Follyhatch does not offer parking.
Does 231 Follyhatch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Follyhatch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Follyhatch have a pool?
No, 231 Follyhatch does not have a pool.
Does 231 Follyhatch have accessible units?
No, 231 Follyhatch does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Follyhatch have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Follyhatch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Follyhatch have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Follyhatch does not have units with air conditioning.
