Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:57 AM

2252 Synergy

2252 Synergy · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Irvine C2E Community. located close to the District Shopping Center and Diamond Jamboree, close to the 405 and 55 freeways, John Wayne Airport, and SouthCoast Plaza. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and lots of organizers, Energy-saving insulation in walls and ceilings, tankless water heater. kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, complete with a beautiful spacious kitchen island, 2-car garages accessible from the first floor. Large windows, providing abundant natural lighting, spacious patios and great views. Enjoy pool access, barbecue grill usage and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Synergy have any available units?
2252 Synergy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2252 Synergy have?
Some of 2252 Synergy's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Synergy currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Synergy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Synergy pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Synergy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2252 Synergy offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Synergy offers parking.
Does 2252 Synergy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Synergy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Synergy have a pool?
Yes, 2252 Synergy has a pool.
Does 2252 Synergy have accessible units?
No, 2252 Synergy does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Synergy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Synergy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Synergy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Synergy does not have units with air conditioning.
