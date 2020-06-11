2252 Synergy

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Brand new 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Irvine C2E Community. located close to the District Shopping Center and Diamond Jamboree, close to the 405 and 55 freeways, John Wayne Airport, and SouthCoast Plaza. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and lots of organizers, Energy-saving insulation in walls and ceilings, tankless water heater. kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, complete with a beautiful spacious kitchen island, 2-car garages accessible from the first floor. Large windows, providing abundant natural lighting, spacious patios and great views. Enjoy pool access, barbecue grill usage and playgrounds.