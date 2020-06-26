2234 Nolita

Amenities

new construction stainless steel walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access new construction

Smartly located in arguably one of the most convenient urban location within Irvine, this large modern one bedroom flat grants you easy access to major highways and walking distance to restaurants and retail. From the entryway, you'll have direct access to the kitchen. From the well appointed modern gourmet kitchen, you'll find stainless steel appliance throughout with a 5 burner cooktop, wall-mounted hood, and included large refrigerator. The large great room has plenty of space for dining and entertainment. In each of the two bedroom, you'll find spacious walk-in closet, and a modern en-suite bathroom with quartz countertop and Moen accessories. Equipped with the latest technology, the home features available laundry, integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos Wi-Fi speaker, Wi-Fi thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout, and many more. Community amenities features resort-style clubhouse, pools, BBQ, sports court, health and fitness center along with exercise studios.