All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2234 Nolita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2234 Nolita
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

2234 Nolita

2234 Nolita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2234 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Smartly located in arguably one of the most convenient urban location within Irvine, this large modern one bedroom flat grants you easy access to major highways and walking distance to restaurants and retail. From the entryway, you'll have direct access to the kitchen. From the well appointed modern gourmet kitchen, you'll find stainless steel appliance throughout with a 5 burner cooktop, wall-mounted hood, and included large refrigerator. The large great room has plenty of space for dining and entertainment. In each of the two bedroom, you'll find spacious walk-in closet, and a modern en-suite bathroom with quartz countertop and Moen accessories. Equipped with the latest technology, the home features available laundry, integrated Echo Dot, Echo Show, Sonos Wi-Fi speaker, Wi-Fi thermostat, Ring video doorbell, USB ports at key locations, LED lights throughout, and many more. Community amenities features resort-style clubhouse, pools, BBQ, sports court, health and fitness center along with exercise studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Nolita have any available units?
2234 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2234 Nolita have?
Some of 2234 Nolita's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2234 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2234 Nolita offer parking?
No, 2234 Nolita does not offer parking.
Does 2234 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2234 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2234 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2234 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2234 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2234 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology