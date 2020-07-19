200 Lonetree

Amenities

ROOM FOR RENT: Luxurious, furnished 10x10 room with full bathroom on second floor of shared 2 bedroom townhouse available in the beautiful neighborhood of Turtle Ridge. One of the best neighborhoods to live in conveniently located between Irvine and Newport Coast. Shared space includes kitchen, dining, living, and balcony. Room overlooks peaceful nature tall trees. Furniture includes full bed, two end tables, an entertainment center, and mirrored sliding closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes: high speed WIFI, community semi-olympic size pool and hot tub, washer/dryer, water/trash/ac/heat. Ideal location: walking distance to hike trails, local park across the street, minutes away to the 73 freeway entrance,Crystal Cove Newport Beach, and 15 minutes to Laguna Beaches. Lease duration is flexible. Please only female applicants apply. This room is for one person only, no pets.