Irvine, CA
200 Lonetree
Last updated March 19 2019

200 Lonetree

200 Lonetree · No Longer Available
Location

200 Lonetree, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
ROOM FOR RENT: Luxurious, furnished 10x10 room with full bathroom on second floor of shared 2 bedroom townhouse available in the beautiful neighborhood of Turtle Ridge. One of the best neighborhoods to live in conveniently located between Irvine and Newport Coast. Shared space includes kitchen, dining, living, and balcony. Room overlooks peaceful nature tall trees. Furniture includes full bed, two end tables, an entertainment center, and mirrored sliding closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes: high speed WIFI, community semi-olympic size pool and hot tub, washer/dryer, water/trash/ac/heat. Ideal location: walking distance to hike trails, local park across the street, minutes away to the 73 freeway entrance,Crystal Cove Newport Beach, and 15 minutes to Laguna Beaches. Lease duration is flexible. Please only female applicants apply. This room is for one person only, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Lonetree have any available units?
200 Lonetree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 200 Lonetree have?
Some of 200 Lonetree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Lonetree currently offering any rent specials?
200 Lonetree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Lonetree pet-friendly?
No, 200 Lonetree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 200 Lonetree offer parking?
No, 200 Lonetree does not offer parking.
Does 200 Lonetree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Lonetree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Lonetree have a pool?
Yes, 200 Lonetree has a pool.
Does 200 Lonetree have accessible units?
No, 200 Lonetree does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Lonetree have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Lonetree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Lonetree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Lonetree has units with air conditioning.
