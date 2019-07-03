20 Meadowgrass

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Totally remodeled thruout !!!.Major remodel just being completed a year ago. Upgraded and updated everything.... floors, paint, windows, kitchen, appliances, counters fixtures. This home has bee remodeled with top of the line materials... not your typical rental. Enter thru the wrought iron gates to a beautiful large landscaped yard. This home features the latest in flooring .. wood like water resistant floors, new Milgard dual paned windows thruout. The kitchen features new cabinets with soft closing draws and pull out cabinets, quartz counters with waterfall effect, all new appliances and an extended breakfast bar. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled including new tubs and custom shower treatment in the master. Recessed lights in most areas. The living rooms has a central focal stacked stone fireplace. 4 bedrooms upstairs are all generous size. The two back bedrooms offer view of the park and pool while the 2 bedrooms in front have views of the saddleback mountains. The yard is one of the largest in the area and backs up to the community pool and children's play area. Wow!!!don't miss out on this one. This one of a kind home rarely comes on the market. Woodbridge offers over 22 pools, parks, tennis and and 2 lakes with lagoon and boating facilities. Pets welcome! Call today to schedule an appointment