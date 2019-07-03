All apartments in Irvine
20 Meadowgrass

20 Meadowgrass · No Longer Available
Location

20 Meadowgrass, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Totally remodeled thruout !!!.Major remodel just being completed a year ago. Upgraded and updated everything.... floors, paint, windows, kitchen, appliances, counters fixtures. This home has bee remodeled with top of the line materials... not your typical rental. Enter thru the wrought iron gates to a beautiful large landscaped yard. This home features the latest in flooring .. wood like water resistant floors, new Milgard dual paned windows thruout. The kitchen features new cabinets with soft closing draws and pull out cabinets, quartz counters with waterfall effect, all new appliances and an extended breakfast bar. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled including new tubs and custom shower treatment in the master. Recessed lights in most areas. The living rooms has a central focal stacked stone fireplace. 4 bedrooms upstairs are all generous size. The two back bedrooms offer view of the park and pool while the 2 bedrooms in front have views of the saddleback mountains. The yard is one of the largest in the area and backs up to the community pool and children's play area. Wow!!!don't miss out on this one. This one of a kind home rarely comes on the market. Woodbridge offers over 22 pools, parks, tennis and and 2 lakes with lagoon and boating facilities. Pets welcome! Call today to schedule an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Meadowgrass have any available units?
20 Meadowgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Meadowgrass have?
Some of 20 Meadowgrass's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Meadowgrass currently offering any rent specials?
20 Meadowgrass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Meadowgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Meadowgrass is pet friendly.
Does 20 Meadowgrass offer parking?
No, 20 Meadowgrass does not offer parking.
Does 20 Meadowgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Meadowgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Meadowgrass have a pool?
Yes, 20 Meadowgrass has a pool.
Does 20 Meadowgrass have accessible units?
No, 20 Meadowgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Meadowgrass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Meadowgrass has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Meadowgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Meadowgrass does not have units with air conditioning.
