Irvine, CA
2 Perch
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

2 Perch

2 Perch · No Longer Available
Location

2 Perch, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story, end unit property in the heart of Woodbridge with a large backyard, side yard, and atrium. Spacious, open and inviting floorplan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1490 squarefeet of living space. IMMACULATE and tasteful upgrades throughout, including upgraded kitchen with custom maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, engineered wood floors, dual pane windows and air conditioned. Clean and very well-maintained. Vaulted ceiling in dining and living room. Kitchen opens to the formal dining area and family room. The Master bathroom and front bedroom open up to a private atrium, perfect for your morning coffee or afternoon reading. The spacious master bedroom is complete with two closets, and dual sinks. Walking distance to Arrowhead Park, North Lake, Lakeside Middle School and more! Don't miss out on this opportunity - it will go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Perch have any available units?
2 Perch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Perch have?
Some of 2 Perch's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Perch currently offering any rent specials?
2 Perch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Perch pet-friendly?
No, 2 Perch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Perch offer parking?
No, 2 Perch does not offer parking.
Does 2 Perch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Perch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Perch have a pool?
No, 2 Perch does not have a pool.
Does 2 Perch have accessible units?
No, 2 Perch does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Perch have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Perch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Perch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Perch has units with air conditioning.
