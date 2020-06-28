Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful one story, end unit property in the heart of Woodbridge with a large backyard, side yard, and atrium. Spacious, open and inviting floorplan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1490 squarefeet of living space. IMMACULATE and tasteful upgrades throughout, including upgraded kitchen with custom maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, engineered wood floors, dual pane windows and air conditioned. Clean and very well-maintained. Vaulted ceiling in dining and living room. Kitchen opens to the formal dining area and family room. The Master bathroom and front bedroom open up to a private atrium, perfect for your morning coffee or afternoon reading. The spacious master bedroom is complete with two closets, and dual sinks. Walking distance to Arrowhead Park, North Lake, Lakeside Middle School and more! Don't miss out on this opportunity - it will go quickly!