All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 199 Bowery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
199 Bowery
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

199 Bowery

199 Bowery · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

199 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
yoga
199 Bowery - Property Id: 185599

Beautiful New Apartment style home located Near UCI. The home is on the third story with Elevator. 2 Bedrooms with a master suite and another bedroom with full bath next to it. Spacious rooms with brand new fridge, washer and dryer. 2-bay tandem garage with extra storage space at ground level. Breathtaking mountain and city view from living room and master bedroom. Central Park West offers the serenity of lush landscaping and tranquil parks in the heart of irvine. You are going to fall in love with living in this brand new community with beautiful parks and landscaped paseos, resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, state-of-the-art health and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, and Junior-Olympic-size saline pool and spas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185599
Property Id 185599

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5375665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Bowery have any available units?
199 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 199 Bowery have?
Some of 199 Bowery's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
199 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 199 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 199 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 199 Bowery offers parking.
Does 199 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Bowery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 199 Bowery has a pool.
Does 199 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 199 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology