Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher new construction garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction yoga

199 Bowery - Property Id: 185599



Beautiful New Apartment style home located Near UCI. The home is on the third story with Elevator. 2 Bedrooms with a master suite and another bedroom with full bath next to it. Spacious rooms with brand new fridge, washer and dryer. 2-bay tandem garage with extra storage space at ground level. Breathtaking mountain and city view from living room and master bedroom. Central Park West offers the serenity of lush landscaping and tranquil parks in the heart of irvine. You are going to fall in love with living in this brand new community with beautiful parks and landscaped paseos, resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, state-of-the-art health and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, and Junior-Olympic-size saline pool and spas.

No Pets Allowed



