Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Nestled in the heart of the desirable community of Woodbridge in Irvine, CA. This 1,813 Sq Ft home features 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. High ceilings in the living room which has a fireplace, a spacious dining room, and an upgraded kitchen which opens up to the family living room. The courtyard is great and has privacy. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. Home has NEST. Freshly painted. Brand new AC recently installed. Washer and Dryer included.