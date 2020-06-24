18 Lakepines

Amenities

Spacious Light & Bright Townhouse. Nicely Upgraded and Remodeled. Wood Floors throughout. Fully Remodeled Bathrooms. Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Newer Cabinets, Plenty Of Storage, Travertine, Oakwood Flooring & Spacious Living Room. A Very Large Patio With Wood Deck Is Perfect For Entertainment Or Outdoor Dining. Second Floor Master Bedroom With A Fully Remodeled Bathroom Offers A Beautiful View Out Of The Private Balcony. The Home Also Features A Bonus Room/Loft That Could Be Used As A Thitd Bedroom Along Another Spacious Bedroom With A Full Size Bathroom And a Walk In Closet. Attached 2 Car Garage With Extra Storage And Washer & Dryer Hookups. Amenities Include 2 Close By Pools, Tennis Court, Spa, Sauna, Walking Paths With Charming Ponds As Well As Additional Laundry Facility. Close To Award Winning Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.