Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Lakepines

18 Lakepines · No Longer Available
Location

18 Lakepines, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Spacious Light & Bright Townhouse. Nicely Upgraded and Remodeled. Wood Floors throughout. Fully Remodeled Bathrooms. Features Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Newer Cabinets, Plenty Of Storage, Travertine, Oakwood Flooring & Spacious Living Room. A Very Large Patio With Wood Deck Is Perfect For Entertainment Or Outdoor Dining. Second Floor Master Bedroom With A Fully Remodeled Bathroom Offers A Beautiful View Out Of The Private Balcony. The Home Also Features A Bonus Room/Loft That Could Be Used As A Thitd Bedroom Along Another Spacious Bedroom With A Full Size Bathroom And a Walk In Closet. Attached 2 Car Garage With Extra Storage And Washer & Dryer Hookups. Amenities Include 2 Close By Pools, Tennis Court, Spa, Sauna, Walking Paths With Charming Ponds As Well As Additional Laundry Facility. Close To Award Winning Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Lakepines have any available units?
18 Lakepines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Lakepines have?
Some of 18 Lakepines's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Lakepines currently offering any rent specials?
18 Lakepines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Lakepines pet-friendly?
No, 18 Lakepines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Lakepines offer parking?
Yes, 18 Lakepines offers parking.
Does 18 Lakepines have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Lakepines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Lakepines have a pool?
Yes, 18 Lakepines has a pool.
Does 18 Lakepines have accessible units?
No, 18 Lakepines does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Lakepines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Lakepines has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Lakepines have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Lakepines does not have units with air conditioning.
