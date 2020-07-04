All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 19 2020

18 Bristlecone

18 Bristlecone · No Longer Available
Location

18 Bristlecone, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
bathtub
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Newly Renovated Gated Community 3 bed 2.5 bath home - Check out this Awesome 360 Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HWvtYzNuxHD&brand=0

Must see! This home is in the gated Canyon View community. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, all of the bedrooms are good sized. The master features 2 closest one walk-in and a standard closet. The master bathroom features double vanities a soaking tub and separate shower. The kitchen was just renovated new counter top, Stainless refrigerator and range. The home is equipped with a Bose sound system in the family room just off the kitchen. The kitchen opens up to the back yard which has a lovely brick patio to enjoy great summer time BBQ's. There is a loft at the top of the stairs that would make a great office or reading nook. You must see this place to appreciate. You are close to the 5 freeway and great shopping at the near by market place.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3600 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5499065)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 18 Bristlecone have any available units?
18 Bristlecone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Bristlecone have?
Some of 18 Bristlecone's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Bristlecone currently offering any rent specials?
18 Bristlecone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Bristlecone pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Bristlecone is pet friendly.
Does 18 Bristlecone offer parking?
No, 18 Bristlecone does not offer parking.
Does 18 Bristlecone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Bristlecone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Bristlecone have a pool?
No, 18 Bristlecone does not have a pool.
Does 18 Bristlecone have accessible units?
No, 18 Bristlecone does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Bristlecone have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Bristlecone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Bristlecone have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Bristlecone does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
