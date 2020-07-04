18 Bristlecone

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Newly Renovated Gated Community 3 bed 2.5 bath home - Check out this Awesome 360 Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HWvtYzNuxHD&brand=0



Must see! This home is in the gated Canyon View community. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, all of the bedrooms are good sized. The master features 2 closest one walk-in and a standard closet. The master bathroom features double vanities a soaking tub and separate shower. The kitchen was just renovated new counter top, Stainless refrigerator and range. The home is equipped with a Bose sound system in the family room just off the kitchen. The kitchen opens up to the back yard which has a lovely brick patio to enjoy great summer time BBQ's. There is a loft at the top of the stairs that would make a great office or reading nook. You must see this place to appreciate. You are close to the 5 freeway and great shopping at the near by market place.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3600 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE5499065)