Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:35 AM

17651 Manchester Avenue

17651 Manchester Avenue · (714) 235-6103
Location

17651 Manchester Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2508 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
STUDENTS also welcome to Apply. CLOSE to UCI and convenient for STUDENTS. FIRST FLOOR with TWO (2) Bedrooms and a full Bath. Total of FIVE (5) Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Very large master suite with large walk-in closet and bathroom on the second floor. Quite neighborhood. Wood floors on the first floor. High Ceiling. Nicely remodeled kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, stainless steel appliances. Very large and beautiful backyard with BBQ, and fire pit. Two car garage with long drive way. Nearby shopping centers, movie theater, I-405 and I-5 FWYs, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne airport and South Coast Plaza. Also, very close to Association park and swimming pool. READY TO MOVE-IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17651 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
17651 Manchester Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17651 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 17651 Manchester Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17651 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17651 Manchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17651 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17651 Manchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17651 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17651 Manchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17651 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17651 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17651 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17651 Manchester Avenue has a pool.
Does 17651 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17651 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17651 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17651 Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17651 Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17651 Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
