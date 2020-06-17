17651 Manchester Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

STUDENTS also welcome to Apply. CLOSE to UCI and convenient for STUDENTS. FIRST FLOOR with TWO (2) Bedrooms and a full Bath. Total of FIVE (5) Bedrooms and 3 full baths. Very large master suite with large walk-in closet and bathroom on the second floor. Quite neighborhood. Wood floors on the first floor. High Ceiling. Nicely remodeled kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, stainless steel appliances. Very large and beautiful backyard with BBQ, and fire pit. Two car garage with long drive way. Nearby shopping centers, movie theater, I-405 and I-5 FWYs, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne airport and South Coast Plaza. Also, very close to Association park and swimming pool. READY TO MOVE-IN.