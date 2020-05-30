175 Bowery

Amenities

This spacious brand new home located within Central Park West in Irvine, Home features a unique floor plan. a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless-steel GE Monogram appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, green technology features and home automation including high-performance Wi-Fi access points throughout the home. With two master suites and a large living area. Home ready for move in. Community including Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Barbecue, Playground, Gym/Ex Room, Clubhouse, close to UCI, John Wayne Airport, parks, shops and so much more... If paid 12 months at a time, rent will be $300/month cheaper.