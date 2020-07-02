Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 163 Scale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
163 Scale
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:55 PM
1 of 45
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
163 Scale
163 Scale
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
163 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Ready Move In Detached
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 163 Scale have any available units?
163 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 163 Scale have?
Some of 163 Scale's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 163 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
163 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 163 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 163 Scale offer parking?
No, 163 Scale does not offer parking.
Does 163 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Scale have a pool?
No, 163 Scale does not have a pool.
Does 163 Scale have accessible units?
No, 163 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Scale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Scale has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Irvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Irvine Business Complex
Woodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Brandman University
California Institute of Technology