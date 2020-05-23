15191 Champagne Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Wonderful 4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House in Irvine - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath single story house in the city of Irvine. Features include: spacious living room with fireplace; tiled dining area; remodeled kitchen equipped with electric stove and dishwasher; great sized bedrooms including a master suite with private bath; remodeled bathrooms; landscaped backyard; and 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4592373)