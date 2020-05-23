15191 Champagne Cir

15191 Champagne Circle, Irvine, CA 92604 El Camino Real
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
garage
Wonderful 4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House in Irvine - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath single story house in the city of Irvine. Features include: spacious living room with fireplace; tiled dining area; remodeled kitchen equipped with electric stove and dishwasher; great sized bedrooms including a master suite with private bath; remodeled bathrooms; landscaped backyard; and 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
