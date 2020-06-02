151 Oceano

Amenities

Enjoy the prestige of private gated community. The Revere at Orchard Hills. A brand new home Plan One By Vivo. Featuring a spacious great rooms, modern kitchens and panoramic doors that expand indoor and outdoor living. This homes offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Stainless steel appliance, kitchen Aid refrigerator, washer and dryer all included. High efficiency air conditioning, lighting and windows. Private rear yard with pee-ka-boo view. luxurious master suites feature separate shower and bath tub. Spacious walk-in closets. Orchard Hills community offer abundance amenity, resort-style recreation

surrounded by natural open space.