151 Oceano
151 Oceano

151 Oceano · (626) 622-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Oceano, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1885 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Enjoy the prestige of private gated community. The Revere at Orchard Hills. A brand new home Plan One By Vivo. Featuring a spacious great rooms, modern kitchens and panoramic doors that expand indoor and outdoor living. This homes offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Stainless steel appliance, kitchen Aid refrigerator, washer and dryer all included. High efficiency air conditioning, lighting and windows. Private rear yard with pee-ka-boo view. luxurious master suites feature separate shower and bath tub. Spacious walk-in closets. Orchard Hills community offer abundance amenity, resort-style recreation
surrounded by natural open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Oceano have any available units?
151 Oceano has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Oceano have?
Some of 151 Oceano's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
151 Oceano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 151 Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 151 Oceano offer parking?
No, 151 Oceano does not offer parking.
Does 151 Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Oceano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Oceano have a pool?
No, 151 Oceano does not have a pool.
Does 151 Oceano have accessible units?
No, 151 Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Oceano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Oceano has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Oceano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Oceano has units with air conditioning.
