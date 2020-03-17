15 Campanero E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Welcome to one of the most popular floor plans in the neighborhood. Single Story Northwood beauty with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Most sough after location with best Feng Shui. Bright with natural lights. So many upgrades: kitchen Quiet and short walking distance to awarded elementary school( NO NEED TO CROSS THE STREET) including Northwood High. Walking trail. Low tax, Low HOA dues and NO MELLO ROOS. Long wide driveway. 2 attached car garage offers Plenty of rooms for storage. Large backyard with so much potential. Enjoy HOA amenities; pool, spa, Community center and playground. HURRY! This one will not last!