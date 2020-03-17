All apartments in Irvine
15 Campanero E
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

15 Campanero E

15 Campanero East · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

15 Campanero East, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to one of the most popular floor plans in the neighborhood. Single Story Northwood beauty with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Most sough after location with best Feng Shui. Bright with natural lights. So many upgrades: kitchen Quiet and short walking distance to awarded elementary school( NO NEED TO CROSS THE STREET) including Northwood High. Walking trail. Low tax, Low HOA dues and NO MELLO ROOS. Long wide driveway. 2 attached car garage offers Plenty of rooms for storage. Large backyard with so much potential. Enjoy HOA amenities; pool, spa, Community center and playground. HURRY! This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Campanero E have any available units?
15 Campanero E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Campanero E have?
Some of 15 Campanero E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Campanero E currently offering any rent specials?
15 Campanero E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Campanero E pet-friendly?
No, 15 Campanero E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Campanero E offer parking?
Yes, 15 Campanero E offers parking.
Does 15 Campanero E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Campanero E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Campanero E have a pool?
Yes, 15 Campanero E has a pool.
Does 15 Campanero E have accessible units?
No, 15 Campanero E does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Campanero E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Campanero E has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Campanero E have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Campanero E does not have units with air conditioning.
