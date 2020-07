138 Ceremony.

Amenities

pool playground basketball court tennis court bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED AND NEW HOME ELDERBERRY AT PORTOLA SPRINGS IRVINE , CONVENIENT TO 241 AND 133 TOLL ROADS, CLOSE TO MORE THAN 100 REGIONAL ,NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS HEADQUARTERS IN IRVINE, AMENITIES INCLUD BASKETBALL COURTS ,TOT LOTS ,A RECREATION CENTER, BBQ ,TENNIS COURTS, 14 NEIGHBORHOOD PARKS AND SIX COMMUNITY POOLS, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BRAND NEW PORTOLA SPRING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ,SWEEPING VIEW OF LOMA RIDGE AND VAST EXPANSES OF PROTECTED OPEN SPACE.4 BEDS AND 4.5 BATHS PLS BIG LOFT. JUST BRING YOUR OWN CLOTHING MOVING IN.PREMIUM CORNER LOT, SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM ARE OK.