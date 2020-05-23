All apartments in Irvine
137 Danbrook

Location

137 Danbrook, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Best Deal !!! This is your opportunity to live in a beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath end unit. This townhome is in great condition, living room with fireplace and balcony, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and backsplash , hard wood floors through the living area, washer and dryer, refrigerator, and much, much more. This is the perfect home with private bedrooms on third floor, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom along with an upgraded shower, and a built-in desk/office retreat area. Conveniently located near one of the best blue ribbon Irvine schools, Vista Verde Elementary School. Community amenities include a resort-like pool with spa, BBQ, picnic and play areas. Turtle Ridge is adjacent to Shady Canyon and Newport Coast and only a few miles to the famous Crystal Cove beaches. Just minutes from the Irvine Spectrum, restaurants, Fashion Island, UCI, John Wayne Airport and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Danbrook have any available units?
137 Danbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 137 Danbrook have?
Some of 137 Danbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Danbrook currently offering any rent specials?
137 Danbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Danbrook pet-friendly?
No, 137 Danbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 137 Danbrook offer parking?
Yes, 137 Danbrook offers parking.
Does 137 Danbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Danbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Danbrook have a pool?
Yes, 137 Danbrook has a pool.
Does 137 Danbrook have accessible units?
No, 137 Danbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Danbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Danbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Danbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Danbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
