137 Danbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Best Deal !!! This is your opportunity to live in a beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath end unit. This townhome is in great condition, living room with fireplace and balcony, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and backsplash , hard wood floors through the living area, washer and dryer, refrigerator, and much, much more. This is the perfect home with private bedrooms on third floor, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bathroom along with an upgraded shower, and a built-in desk/office retreat area. Conveniently located near one of the best blue ribbon Irvine schools, Vista Verde Elementary School. Community amenities include a resort-like pool with spa, BBQ, picnic and play areas. Turtle Ridge is adjacent to Shady Canyon and Newport Coast and only a few miles to the famous Crystal Cove beaches. Just minutes from the Irvine Spectrum, restaurants, Fashion Island, UCI, John Wayne Airport and easy freeway access.