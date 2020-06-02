Rent Calculator
1327 Grand Canal
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1327 Grand Canal
1327 Grand Canal
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1327 Grand Canal, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Awesome apartment ready for move-in. Semi furnished in an amazing comunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1327 Grand Canal have any available units?
1327 Grand Canal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 1327 Grand Canal currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Grand Canal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Grand Canal pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Grand Canal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 1327 Grand Canal offer parking?
No, 1327 Grand Canal does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Grand Canal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Grand Canal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Grand Canal have a pool?
No, 1327 Grand Canal does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Grand Canal have accessible units?
No, 1327 Grand Canal does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Grand Canal have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Grand Canal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Grand Canal have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Grand Canal does not have units with air conditioning.
